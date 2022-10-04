Can-Am announced its triumphant return to the motorcycle market at the 2023 Club BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products) event on August 8, 2022. The brand called on its off-roading heritage throughout the introduction, but the all-electric Origin dual-sport and Pulse roadster take the Canadian firm in a different direction altogether.

Aside from presenting a few prototypes and concept renders, Can-Am only revealed that an all-new Rotax E-Power electric motor will power both models. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for August 2023 to discover the Origin and Pulse’s range, power, and recharge times, but BRP is wasting no time on ramping up production.

Less than two months removed from that unveiling, the company already broke ground on a new EV-manufacturing facility in Querétaro, Mexico. The new plant will primarily produce Can-Am's electric two-wheelers. BRP will situate the EV factory adjacent to its current Querétaro, Mexico, campus, which manufactures Sea-Doo personal watercraft and ROTAX engines.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, BRP held a ceremony on October 3, 2022. BRP's top brass welcomed local officials such as City of Querétaro Mayor Luis Nava and Querétaro Secretary of Sustainable Development Tania Palacios along with Canadian Ambassador to Mexico Graeme C. Clark.

“We have set out to reclaim our motorcycle heritage with the launch of a lineup of electric two-wheel motorcycles, and we are gearing up to execute on our plan,” proclaimed BRP Powersports Group President Sandy Scullion. “We look forward to producing the first electric Can-Am motorcycles for a new generation of enthusiasts.”

BRP reports that the new facility will start Origin and Pulse production in March, 2024. Can-Am hopes to deliver the first units to customers by summer 2024. The company also claims that the plant will generate 500 new jobs and that it will utilize sustainable LEED-approved materials during construction.

Summer 2024 may seem like a long time to wait, but we’re excited to see what Can-Am brings to the electric motorcycle market when the Origin and Pulse roll off the assembly line.