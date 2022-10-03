Benelli Updates The 752S Naked Bike With New Colors In Italy

With 2022 drawing to a close, manufacturers have already started releasing the 2023 models in the global market. Similar to many other manufacturers out there, the upcoming 2023 model year is looking like a new color kind of year for Benelli, particularly with its 752S naked bike in the Italian market.

The Benelli 752S has been the Chinese-owned Italian company’s entry into the middleweight naked category for quite some time now, and it goes head-to-head with the likes of the Triumph Trident 660, Yamaha MT-07, and KTM 790 Duke. It’s powered by a 754cc forward-facing parallel-twin engine, which for 2023, gets some mild updates to conform with the Euro 5 standard. Given the minor tweaks to the engine, the 752S is expected to churn out around 76 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, and 47 ft-lbs of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Style-wise, the Benelli 752S retains its modern naked sportbike aesthetic, but gets revised graphics on the tank with the name “752S” prominently displayed on the sides. It comes in two colorways consisting of green and black, and has been given a sportier look and feel thanks to the color updates. The 752S continues to roll on 17-inch wheels front and back, as well as beefy 50-millimeter inverted front forks. Outback is a centrally mounted mono-shock that features preload adjustability. The 752S comes to a stop with dual disc brakes upfront, and a single disc at the rear, all of which are equipped with ABS.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Benelli 752S maintains its competitive pricing of 7,240 Euros, or the equivalent of around $7,097, putting it squarely within middleweight naked bike pricing. That being said, Benelli has a variety of other bikes in the pipeline waiting to be launched. As such, it’s pretty easy to understand why the 752S has received such minor updates.