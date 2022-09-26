As much as advancements in technology have made motorcycles faster and more efficient than ever before, they’ve also made them a lot safer. Indeed, techie doodads like lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, as well as all sorts of AI-powered gizmos have made motorcycles virtually uncrashable. However, the same tech enables us to be connected to the world around us, even as we ride.

Naturally, apart from staying connected to our loved ones no matter where our two-wheeled passion takes us, technology also enables swift action to be taken in the event of an accident. Several applications are designed to keep our loved ones updated regarding our whereabouts, however, certain niche apps such as Liberty Rider are designed specifically for motorcyclists, and have automated emergency calls to rescue services in the event a crash is detected.

Liberty Rider is an application developed in France, but is also available in Italy, and has been available as a GPS and navigation app for quite some time now. It’s compatible with all iOS and Android devices, and recently received an update that makes an automatic SOS call in case of an accident. It integrates this new feature with all its standard capabilities navigation, photo archiving, and even alerts you when about upcoming dangerous curves.

The way it works is that it uses your phone’s sensors to detect what it suspects is a crash. After which, it will notify you on your phone that the app has detected a crash. If you don’t respond by canceling the notification, it will automatically notify the authorities about your last recorded location. The app makes use of French insurance company IMA’s (Inter Mutuelles Assistance) network infrastructure to make the automatic call to the authorities in the event of a crash.

After the call is made, an emergency responder will call your phone, and if you don’t pick up, a rescue team will be dispatched to your location. The Liberty Rider app is free to download and use up to the standard GPS features. However, the automatic emergency call feature is only available in the premium package, which retails for 3.99 Euros a month. As mentioned earlier, it’s only available in France and Italy as of now.

Applications like Liberty Rider are especially useful for solo riders who travel far-flung and remote areas on a regular basis, and give both the rider and their loved ones additional peace of mind when it comes to safety and security. Of course, there are several alternatives such as numerous tracking and location apps available for both iOS and Android, as well as the Find My iPhone feature that comes standard with all iPhones.