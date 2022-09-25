In Chakan, about thirty kilometers away from the city of Pune in India, Bajaj has an established factory that employs close to 5,000 employees and manufactures up to 4,000 motorcycles a day.

Bajaj has been manufacturing for its own brand and KTM for quite some time now. It’s no secret that KTM’s small-displacement 125 to 390 models are manufactured here. The factory was first opened in 1999 and got its start making a majority of Bajaj’s Pulsar lineup. After evolving further, the factory grew and became advanced enough for KTM to jump into India. The KTM models that are made here are destined for local and international markets, and a ton of units are marked for export to other countries.

There are a total of six production lines that make up the factory floor, and there are also other facilities that handle painting, engine assembly, testing, and even a race track for testing current models and even prototypes.

From raw materials, all the way to a working motorcycle, this six-and-a-half-minute video will take you through the entire process of how Bajaj makes their motorcycles. All the manufacturing is state of the art with computer-numerically-controlled machining among a bevy of other production processes that come together to make parts. Chassis welding is also done in tandem with machines, and after that’s done, everything comes together on the assembly line where factory workers take all the parts and mash them together to create the finished product.

As mentioned, the factory also has testing facilities that can check whether the bikes are in working order. Quality control is also a part of the manufacturing process, and so is road testing on Bajaj’s own test track. There is even a rolling road that checks the engine’s performance.