Marc Marquez is getting back on the saddle at this weekend’s Grand Prix in Aragon. The last time that Marquez raced was in the Italian GP at Mugello back in May 29, 2022.

The Spaniard was present at the Misano test, as such, he will be back on the Honda RC213V once more to compete.

After his fourth successful operation on his right humerus, Marquez has been cleared by doctors to race at this weekend’s Grand Prix. He’s ready to saddle up after rehab and therapy, however, he’s expecting a “one percent chance” to get on the podium this weekend.

“Well, what can I say? I am very excited to return to MotoGP this weekend, especially at such a special track for me like Aragon. The objective this weekend is not to go out and fight straight away, it is to build up everything and prepare well for the future. Build myself, the bike, everything. Misano was good but the race weekend will be different, there’s more intensity and less time to rest so it will be a different kind of challenge. I have been doing a lot of recovery work and continuing in the gym as well as riding a bike again before this weekend. I am very happy to be back,” said Marquez.

The goal, moving forward, will be to finish the race and the subsequent weekends and prepare well for the 2023 season. This weekend’s goal will be to assess Marquez’s current fitness and condition under the intense heat and pressure of a Grand Prix weekend. Marquez also stated that while the bones have healed, the muscles are still not a hundred percent.

Marquez is still the highest-ranked Honda rider in MotoGP, however, and the Big H is lagging behind the other manufacturers. Currently, Marquez is 15th in the standings with 60 points, which is 151 points behind Fabio Quartararo. It will be extremely difficult for Marquez to make up the points given he’s missed out on a lot of the season already. Now, the plan is to bunker down, compete, and build his fitness for the next season.