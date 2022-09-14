TVS Introduces Updated Apache 160 And 180 In The Indian Market

One of India's top motorcycle manufacturers, TVS Motor Company, just released the upgraded Apache 160 and Apache 180. By including amenities more typically seen on expensive models, the new naked bikes aim to establish a new benchmark for reasonably priced commuter-focused naked bikes. The new TVS naked bikes, in particular, include riding modes that let the user customize power output to their tastes.

Kicking things off with the TVS Apache 180, the slightly bigger, more powerful naked bike is offered in just one variant—Disc with Ride Modes and SmartXonnect. Retailing for Rs 130,590, or the equivalent of $1,651 USD, the Apache 180 packs some decent performance and features that could just be its selling point versus its competitors. For instance, it now features TVS’ proprietary SmartXonnect system, which allows you to pair your smartphone via Bluetooth and unlock turn-by-turn navigation. It packs a 177.4cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine rated at 17 horsepower and 11 ft-bs of torque.

Moving on to the Apache 160, the smaller and more affordable naked commuter comes in three variants, making it accessible to a wider range of riders: Disc with SmartXonnect, Disc with Ride Modes, and Drum with Ride Modes. Retailing for Rs 124,590 ($1,576 USD), Rs 121,290 ($1,534 USD) and Rs 117,790 ($1,490 USD) respectively, all models are equipped with TVS’ ride modes consisting of Rain, Urban, and Sport. Performance-wise, the Apache 160 is packing a 160cc, two-valve, single-cylinder engine with a power output of 16 horsepower at 8,750 rpm, and 9.7 ft-lbs of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Across the board, TVS has outfitted the Apache models with a bunch of upmarket features more commonly found on premium models. For starters, the bikes now come with a full-LED headlight, as well as the brand’s proprietary voice-assist system—a first for models in this price range. Furthermore, a fully digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation capability, gear position indicator, shift light, and even a lap timer comes standard. Lastly, ride modes consisting of Rain, Urban, and Sport are standard for both the Apache 160 and 180.