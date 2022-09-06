A more inexpensive and basic version of its wildly popular S1 Pro scooter, Ola unveiled the new S1 e-scooter on August 15. It utilizes the same motor and nearly all of the functions of its elder sister but uses a smaller battery pack, allowing for much more affordable pricing. Despite this, Ola advertises a range of 141 kilometers (88 miles) that has been certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

This meant that the already extremely affordable and attractive S1 Pro got even more affordable, putting the premium electric scooter within reach for even more commuters. With gasoline prices continuing to rise, and subsidies, specifically in the Indian market, being handed out to those opting for EVs, there’s really no surprise as to why the hype for electric two-wheelers never seems to fade.

10,000 units have already been ordered less than a month after Ola Electric unveiled the S1 scooter. This places it above competitors like the Ather 450X and TVS iQube in the Indian market's high-speed e-scooter class by a wide margin. Sales numbers are undoubtedly being boosted by Ola's initial pricing of "Rs one lakh minus one rupee," which converts to Rs 99,999, or $1,253 USD, and puts an electric scooter with long-distance capability in your garage for only little more than a high-end mountain bike. Ola has announced that the S1 will start to be delivered starting on September 7.

On September 1, 2022, Ola Electric opened what it called the “early reservers” purchase window for those interested in getting first dibs on the scooter. As it would turn out, hype for the scooter was exactly as anticipated, and 10,000 orders were made within just 24 hours. Needless to say, we can expect Ola Electric to rack up orders for this scooter at a steadily blistering pace. The company’s FutureFactory, which the brand touts to be able to produce up to 10 million vehicles per year, is also shaping up nicely. That being said, for now, all we can do is wait and see if the Ola S1 is indeed worthy of the hype.