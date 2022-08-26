The way you ride certainly influences your gear choices, and likewise, the gear you put on for a certain ride should also influence the way you ride. Personally, when commuting around town, I do away with heavy gear in exchange for mesh apparel and riding sneakers. Of course, this means I need to be more mindful about getting spirited away when riding, as these lightweight items are definitely not as well-equipped to handle a slide or fall.

When it comes to spirited rides through the countryside or even days spent ripping it out on the track, it’s always best to have top-shelf protection from head to toe. Indeed, there are several options to choose from with nearly all gear manufacturers having performance-oriented model ranges. The same is true for French gear and equipment maker Furygan. As part of its summer riding gear collection, the brand has released the Higgins Evo gloves, an evolution of its performance-focused sportbike gloves designed to offer even better protection and comfort.

The Higgins Evo is fully composed of goat leather, a material that is found on the back and on the palm side, notably for the various reinforcements. It has a sporty appearance and, depending on the edition, features little dynamic red or black patterns. The improved metacarpal protective shell, the pads on the phalanges, and the slider on the palm of the model all promise to improve safety. The model complies with the EN 13954 standard and has a level 1 KP PPE certification.

The Furygan Higgins Evo has a long cuff with elastic and double velcro tightening to ensure good support, all-day comfort, and a snug fit. Turned finger seams, comfort gussets to aid mobility, a preformed cut for a natural feel on the handlebars all contribute to comfort. Additionally, a grippy insert on the top of the palm allows you to ease your grip on the controls for more precise inputs.

As for pricing and availability, Furygan offers the Higgins Evo gloves in three color variants: black/white, black/red, black/white/red, and in sizes ranging from S all the way to 3XL. The gloves retail for 109.90 Euros, which, according to current exchange rates, translates to $109.50 USD.