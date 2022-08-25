Have you been to Yellowstone National Park in the U.S.? More importantly, have you ridden through it on a motorcycle? Whether it’s something you want to do in the future, or it’s something you’ve already ticked off your bucket list, chances are good that you’ll enjoy seeing the experience through someone else’s eyes. Noraly, the moto adventurer behind the Itchy Boots YouTube channel, is here to help.

As she makes her way from the southern tip of Argentina to Alaska on her trusty Honda CRF300L Rally, Noraly has seen and experienced all kinds of things. However, this has to be the most wildlife she’s shared with us in a single video.

Almost at the beginning of the chapter, she encounters what appears to be a mama grizzly bear and some baby cubs, just doing their thing some distance from the road. They’re close enough to see and appreciate, but not close enough to really make humans nervous. However, they do start getting closer and walking toward the road, so Noraly does the smart thing and takes that as her cue to ride away. There’s close, and then there’s too close, you know?

As she takes us along with her further into the park, there are of course bison, and later on, some elk. Those are also extremely awesome to see, in the truest sense of the word—the bison in particular are absolutely awe-inspiring creatures.

What Noraly is truly excited about, however, is the Mammoth Hot Springs area of Yellowstone. These world-famous travertine terraces are both breathtaking to see, and also fairly unique. As a world traveler, Noraly says, she’s seen several of the things that Yellowstone is known for in other places in the world—but not these. The excitement in her presentation is almost palpable, and if you enjoy watching someone else get extremely enthusiastic about geological formations, then you’ll particularly enjoy watching this episode.

Of course, by the end of the video, it’s also time to leave the park and continue on her journey. It’s only a few kilometers to the town she plans to stay in for the night, before continuing the trek north through the continental United States and Canada on her way to Alaska. There is, of course, plenty more to see—so we’re glad she’s taking some cameras along for the ride.