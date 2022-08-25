Belgian Designer Transforms Super Soco TC Max Into Electric Cafe Racer

The rapid influx of electric motorcycles has undoubtedly paved the way for numerous creative minds to unleash their potential. Just like we have in traditional motorcycles, we humans just can’t seem to keep electric motorcycles in stock form, as well. What’s interesting about the custom electric motorbike scene, however, is the fact that it’s so new, and the once-perceived limitations of electrification seem to be transcended with every build.

Such is the case with this custom cafe-racer style electric motorcycle that’s based on the Super Soco TC Max. It’s the work of a Belgian designer named Benjamin Surain, who, alongside his partner Guy Salens, worked together to develop what’s known as the E-Core, or an electric power unit that’s designed to replace a traditional motorbike’s combustion engine. Yeah, you may have guessed that the two are pretty serious about making the shift to electric, and Benjamin’s creation, in particular, could help in kick-starting the custom electric motorbike scene.

The Nuit, as it’s called, is finished in all black, and is the masterpiece of Benjamin’s workshop ON. Befittingly so, as Nuit is French for night. Based on the Super Soco TC Max, which is quite honestly one of the better-looking electric motorcycles in the market, Benjamin flips the script by throwing what we have come to expect from electric motorcycles out the window. The Nuit does away with all of its sharp and angular bodywork, and instead, flaunts the bare simplicity of a classic cafe racer. It’s a refreshing look, especially for an electric motorcycle. Furthermore, the blacked-out electric motor and powertrain blend in with the bike’s overall design, making it something thoroughly unique, yet eerily familiar.

To make things even better, Nuit features some tweaks to the stock Super Soco’s battery pack, meaning it showcases enhanced performance. It’s claimed to churn out 30-percent more torque, which translates to a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour, or 68 miles per hour, as against the bike’s top speed of 62 miles per hour. ON also made some structural changes to the bike which have made it lighter and more pleasing to the eyes. For instance, the frame has been lengthened by 15 centimeters, giving the bike sleeker, sportier proportions. Additionally, thanks to the removal of all the bike’s original body panels, Nuit tips the scales at 15 kilograms less than stock, at 85 kilos ready to ride.