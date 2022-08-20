Top Block Racing, or TBR, has a new kit for the Aprilia Tuareg 660. The new crash guards require no modifications and are guaranteed for up to two years.

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is a bike that just begs to be taken off-road, and it most definitely needs a set of crash bars for that added peace of mind. TBR has just the product for the model and it will definitely be able to stand up to the rigors of adventuring and save you money if you do have a bit of a tip-over.

As stated earlier, the kit that TBR sells requires no cutting or modification to the frame. There are some protection kits that are a little invasive, but this one uses all the stock mounting points and it also comes with its own hardware. In short, it’s a bolt-on kit that comes with everything you need. You don’t even need to remove the skidplate in order to install the kit.

The crash guard covers everything from the upper fairing to the engine and its precious clutch and stator covers. In a crash, stator and clutch covers often take a hit but you get extra peace of mind because the guard comes with an extended lower section that’s got you covered.

TBR uses 20 and 25-millimeter steel tubes that are painted in aluminum grey which match the rest of the metal hardware on the Tuareg. The two tubes close to the headlight also offer additional reinforcement because the top section is one piece and connected to the other side. The crash guard also doubles as a mounting point for tow straps if you’re stuck in a ditch, or even auxiliary lights if you’re so inclined.

You can buy this kit from Top Block for the price of €510 EUR, or the equivalent of about $530 USD, and it will fit the 2022 and up model years of the Aprilia Tuareg 660. As mentioned earlier, Top Block also has a two-year guarantee with this product.