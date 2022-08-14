Moto Morini Updates Seiemmezzo Model Range In Europe

Through its authorized importer MotoMondo, MotoMori will introduce two new models in the Netherlands and Belgium. Updated models of the company's Seiemmezzo street bikes, including the STR naked bike and the SCR scrambler are set to hit the market soon. Both versions share identical tech and underpinnings, although they differ slightly in terms of style and aesthetics.

Additionally, both models share the same Kawasaki-licensed 649cc parallel-twin engine with 61 horsepower and 37.8 ft-lbs of torque. As a result, the Seiemmezzo models from Moto Morini have an engine that is comparable to the 650 model lineup from Kawasaki. The X-Cape 650, the brand's foray into the middleweight ADV sector, which was unveiled last year, also uses this well-known engine.

Although there are not many technical differences between the SCR and the STR Seiemmezzo (Italian for six and a half, as seen by their engine displacements), there are enough visual differences for each to stand out. The SCR also features a taller handlebar and wire-spoke wheels in addition to its various design features. The STR has alloy wheels in contrast. However, both models come with the same wheel sizes: 18 inches up front and 17 inches down back. For the STR, these are Angel GT street tires, whereas the SCR's "fashionable street bike" has Pirelli MT60RS all-road tires.

Both motorcycles are outfitted with a 5-inch TFT color screen that is controlled by backlit buttons on the handlebars. They also manage two helmet communication systems, a Bluetooth connection for a smartphone, and other devices. Technically speaking, the Chinese owner of the previously Italian brand Moto Morini chooses parts from reputable quality manufacturers like Pirelli tires, fully adjustable Kayaba suspension with 120 mm travel on both models—front and rear, Bosch ABS and fuel injection, and Brembo brakes.

Both versions weigh about 200 kilograms and have a saddle height of 81 centimeters. This is dry, meaning there is no fuel in the 16-liter tank, which varies in shape according to the model but holds the same amount of gasoline. The STR comes in the hues Starlight White, Fire Red, and Smoky Anthracite and also comes in an A2 beginner-friendly variant. The SCR will be offered in Navy Green, Night Black, and Blue Storm in the meantime. If you're interested in purchasing one of these middleweight neo-retro roadsters, keep checking back for prices, which have not yet been disclosed.