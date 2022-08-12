If you’re looking for the perfect gift for that friend who has everything, we definitely can’t promise you that this is it. What we can tell you for sure, however, is that Dubai-based Caviar Royal Gift is hoping that you’ll think this is it. What is it, exactly? They’re calling it the Minimotors Thunderball, and it appears to be an 18-karat gold-plated electric scooter.

Naturally, we have some questions. The first one is clearly, why name the project Thunderball and not Goldfinger? (Too obvious? I mean, this design is obviously going for subtlety, so....) Pretty much all of our follow-up questions revolve around details about the Minimotors Dualtron X2, the extant electric scooter upon which the Caviar customization is based.

For those unfamiliar, MiniMotors has been selling its electric scooters in the U.S. since 1999. The base Dualtron X2 scooter boasts the following features, as claimed on the MiniMotors website: MAX 8,300 watt BLDC dual hub motor; 72 volt 3,042 watt-hour main battery pack with a separate 12 volt, 192 watt-hour stem battery for lighting and accessories; up to a 93 mile range; top speed of 55 mph; hydraulic brakes with ABS and 160mm brake discs; 145-pound vehicle weight; load capacity of 330 pounds.

MSRP on a regular, non-gold-plated Dualtron X2 starts at $6,490. While you can purchase a seat kit for your Dualtron X2, it’s sold separately and does not come as part of the base package. Unfortunately, we can’t tell you what the seat kit costs, as it’s sold out at the moment with MiniMotors and has no price currently listed.

Now, what can we tell you about the Minimotors Thunderball by Caviar? Other than that it’s apparently plated with 18-karat gold and comes with the seat kit already installed, not a whole lot. Caviar mentions “additional customization” on its official landing page for this scoot, but refrains from supplying many pesky details about what that might entail.

Peak power is now listed as 8,300 watts; top speed is listed as 100 kilometers per hour (about 62 mph, so a modest bump over stock); and range stays the same. However, you do apparently get a brand-new iPhone 14 as a gift if you pre-order, so that’s something? Oh, and there’s also an expected premiere date given, which is October 1, 2022. The price? It’s expected to be $49,000. Wait, I’m sorry, what? Beyond the gold plating, what kind of modifications are we talking about?!

As we said, those details aren't available just yet. However, Caviar comes from the world of luxury smartphone modification, so the inclusion of an iPhone 14 makes sense in that context. Naturally, there is a Dualtron app already available to pair up your Minimotors Dualtron scooters with your phone—so it’ll come in handy if you somehow don’t already have a smartphone of some kind.