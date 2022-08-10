Marvel released the fourth installment of its Thor series with Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, 2022. Yamaha previous celebrated Marvel films with its Fazer FZ25 model, outfitting the quarter-liter naked bike in Black Panther and Captain Marvel liveries. Now, the platform will bear the God of Thunder’s iconic colors with the 2023 Fazer FZ25 Thor Edition.

Under the special-edition paint scheme, the FZ25 remains largely the same. The oil/air-cooled, SOHC, two-valve, 249 cc single-cylinder engine still utilizes Yamaha’s Blueflex technology, which allows the mill to run on both gasoline and ethanol. However, the versatile thumper requires ethanol to pump out peak power of 21.5 horses (at 8000 rpm) and 15.5 lb-ft of torque (at 6500 rpm).

To preserve both efficiency and durability, the engine’s forged aluminum piston and ceramic-coated cylinder, while the five-speed transmission remains practical in various conditions. Team Blue ups the tech ante as well, with LED lighting all around, an LCD dash, and two-channel ABS.

The limited-edition Fazer’s real draw is the Thor-themed paint job, though. For the Love and Thunder sequel, Chis Hemsworth dons an all-new blue, gold, and red costume, and the FZ25 takes its cues from the flamboyant getup. The red gas tank resembles Thor’s iconic cape, while a blue paint base covers the tail, side shrouds, and front fender. Gold graphics and gambeson armor details draw directly from Thor's latest outfit too.

Yamaha takes the theme one step further with Thor’s trusty hammer, Mjolnir, making its mark on the front fender and lightning bolt graphics on the headlight nacelle. Yamaha and Marvel logos at the side panels round out the collaborative design elements.

For now, the 2023 Fazer FZ25 Thor Edition is a Brazil exclusive, with only 1,000 units available. The special-run Fazer will retail for R$21,990 ($4,325 USD), which is a modest upcharge over the standard model’s R$21,490 ($4,225 USD) price tag.