Moto Sapien Is An Ultra-Futuristic Motorcycle Concept

Imagine what motorcycles will be like in a hundred years or so. Surely while concepts like teleportation and time travel are very much enticing, chances are we'll still be relying on physical means of transport—be it for fun or for necessity. Canadian motorbike designer Anton Brousseau has a very interesting idea of what the future holds: the seamless bond between man and machine.

As a seasoned motorcycle designer, Anton Brousseau has previously worked at Kiska in Austria for four years, where models from KTM and Husqvarna, among others, are created. Anton remained in Austria, and continues pursuing his passion for design. We recently discussed the Hydra, a futuristic motorcycle fueled by hydrogen, which is one of his design ideas.

This time, he introduces us to something even more far-fetched—something that might not even materialize within our lifetimes. However, it's intriguing to see what the designer has come up with because yesterday's ideas heavily influenced what we have today. In addition to design, Anton Brousseau is also interested in anatomy, biomechanics, and technology, therefore he has turned his futuristic ideas for motorcycles into a tangible idea.

He refers to it as Moto Sapien, which is derived from Homo Sapien, and sees it as the seamless union of man and machine. The fundamental concepts are made up of several distinct elements. In essence, it represents a direct link between the human brain and the on-board computer of the motorbike, including its artificial intelligence. The tight relationship between man and machine is to be blended with the moving parts of the motorbike, giving the rider the impression that man and machine are one.

In a recent article by German motorcycling publication Motorrad, Anton reveals how he develops such audacious concepts: "The detours when processing information slow us down. Everything happens indirectly, via eyes and ears, as well as human motor skills. Let's imagine we could drive the motorcycle directly, within milliseconds, with our thoughts. Furthermore, let's imagine if we could feel with the tires as finely as we can with the sense of touch in our fingers."

That still seems a bit implausible, to be honest. However, technological advancements in neural-to-machine interfaces have already started in other domains. This technology has been heavily utilized in the medical arena, for prosthesis or voice control, for instance. Additionally, nanotechnology and carbon reinforcement have long been used in the development of artificial muscles, limbs, and other body components. Indeed, it should go without saying that as long as technology progresses, these advancements will continue.