2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Gets New KRT Graphics

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is considered by many supersport aficionados as the holy grail when it comes to sportbikes. When it received an overhaul in 2021, the updated ZX-10R was clearly a cut above its predecessors, with revised bodywork, a new electronics package, and enhanced performance. Seeing massive success in the global racing scene, the ZX-10R is one of the most successful bikes in WSBK, having won the championship six years in a row.

Now, for the 2023 model year, Kawasaki has updated the Ninja ZX-10R in the Indonesian market, with a release in the global market pretty much certain. Following the recently updated Z900RS model range, the updates to Team Green's flagship supersport consist solely of styling changes, particularly to the graphics. More specifically, the 2023 Ninja ZX-10R continues to sport the famed Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) livery, albeit slightly tweaked to match the WSBK race bikes more closely. This means that the new bike features more lime green elements, and fewer white sections, as well as red accents on the fascia and belly pan.

Apart from the redesigned graphics, the Ninja ZX-10R remains the same, and understandably so. The bike's 2021 refresh brought completely new bodywork to the table. The previous generations aggressive fascia was replaced with a chunkier and bulkier front fairing that clearly had a focus on downforce and aerodynamics more than anything else. That said, it has still been unable to bag a championship title in the WSBK, as Toprak Razgatlioglu took the win in 2021, with Jonathan Rea trailing closely behind on the new Ninja.

Needless to say, the production version of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is one of the most potent supersports currently available. It packs a 998cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine that cranks out 203 horsepower and 82.5 ft-lbs of torque. Futhermore, this class-leading superbike has a suite of electronic rider aids to its disposal, all of which designed to eke out the most performance on track. On top of that, a few road-focused amenities such as cruise control make it a somewhat reasonable road bike, too.