Honda Debuts CBR150R Repsol Edition In Malaysia

The new Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition has been unveiled in Malaysia, where it is being sold for the equivalent of $3,024 USD. The rest of Asia is expected to quickly follow Malaysia in offering the new race-replica liveried entry-level sportbike in the market. The Asian market has long been on the receiving end of small-displacement sportbikes bearing similar styling and liveries as their bigger, performance-oriented siblings sold in the west.

The CBR150R Repsol Edition immediately stands out because of its unique color scheme, which was inspired by Honda's MotoGP bike. As a result, it has an orange exterior with red accents and the Repsol logo on the side and front panels. The wheels are painted in orange, as well. The fact that it is a limited-production model, though, makes it even more unique. The CBR150R Repsol Edition will be a highly sought-after model for anyone looking for a sporty yet manageable daily commuter, as only 800 units will be allocated to Malaysia.

All things considered, the motorbike is unchanged but for its unique livery and limited production run. The same 149cc engine that powers the normal CBR150R can be found in this model. It is a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces 16.3 horsepower and 9.6 ft-lbs of torque. With 18.4 horsepower and 9.9 ft-lbs of torque, the Yamaha R15, one of the most popular entry-level sportbikes in Asia, performs just a tad better. Nonetheless, this places the CBR150R firmly in the performance category of entry-level sportbikes, and now that it has a MotoGP-inspired design, it will undoubtedly be popular among racing enthusiasts.

Aside from the engine, the Honda CBR150R has high-end components that give the bike a sporty appearance. To start, it replaces the previous model's basic telescopic front forks with gold-anodized inverted forks. The bike also has dual-channel ABS standard on its front and rear disc brakes. Last but not least, the CBR150R has a comprehensive LED lighting system and an LCD instrument cluster.