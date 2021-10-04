When Honda introduced the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, it ushered in a new era for the nearly 30-year-old superbike. With a return to Superbike World Championship (WSBK) glory in mind, Team Red matched the Fireblade’s new aggressive performance and ergonomics with equally aggressive looks. However, in territories like Thailand, where liter bikes aren’t available, Honda has to take a different approach to capitalizes on the WSBK adjacency.

Enter the 2022 CBR150R, Honda’s small-capacity companion to the platform’s 215-horsepower superbike. Equipped with restyled bodywork and fascia, the entry-level CBR draws heavily from the Fireblade’s revised design. Up front, the streamlined daytime running lights (DRL) paired with the two main headlights give the 150R a more imposing impression. Just like its big brother, the baby blade also features slotted fairings to help manage oncoming airflow.

Gallery: 2022 Honda CBR150R

8 Photos

To suit the pointed new aesthetics, Team Red also sharpened the featherweight sportbike’s capabilities. A Showa USD fork now improves handling while a new slipper clutch eases abrupt gear transitions. Bringing the wee CBR to a halt, Nissin calipers clamp down on a single wave rotor up front and a wave disc at the rear. Luckily, the optional ABS system, ESS emergency brake light, and two-tiered LED taillight alert following motorists to any sudden braking maneuvers as well.

Of course, that safety-conscious braking system is more than enough to rein in the 18 horsepower and 10.6 lb-ft of torque produced by the liquid-cooled, DOHC, 149cc single at the heart of the starter sportbike. Leaning into its Fireblade roots, the ABS-equipped CBR150R dons a tri-color HRC-inspired livery and retails for around €2,530 (≈ $3,000 USD). The non-ABS editions come in red and black/Hi-Viz yellow colorways and command a €2,350 (≈ $2,700 USD) price tag. No, the 2022 Honda CBR150R may not have the same hair-raising performance as its liter bike sibling, but it certainly takes on the family resemblance.