E-Mobility Startup EVeium Launches Three New Scooters In India

Indian electric mobility startup EVeium has introduced three new electric scooters in the Indian market that will cater to those looking for premium, retro-style, all-electric commuters. These consist of the Cosmo, which costs the equivalent of $1,800 USD, the Comet, which retails for $2,400 USD, and the Czar, priced at $2,700 USD. The three electric scooters have respectable features, including a long range and a respectable top speed.

The EVeium Cosmo and Comet have a neo-retro style with simple appearance accented by rounded body panels and circular headlamps. The Czar, on the other hand, is given a Vespa PX 150-like look that is authentically old-school and classic. It features a thin single-piece seat and a unibody construction with very basic body style. The old-style headlights, taillights, and circular rear-view mirrors complete the Czar's retro appearance.

A 2kW BLDC hub motor and a 2.16kWh Lithium-ion battery pack are what give the Cosmo its 40 mile-per-hour peak speed and 50 mile range on a single charge. Meanwhile, t he Comet and Czar have a maximum speed of 53 miles per hour and a range of 94 miles on a single charge. However, the battery pack and electric motor combos they get are somewhat different. The Czar has the most potent motor, with a maximum output of 4kW, coupled with a 3.024kWh Li-ion battery pack, while the Comet receives a 3kW BLDC hub motor and a 3.6kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

The Czar has a vintage link-type suspension system up front, while the Cosmo and Comet have a conventional telescopic fork. The Czar also benefits from disc brakes at both ends, however the Cosmo and Comet only come with disc brakes at the front and standard drum brakes at the back. The scooters also include a ton of features, such a digital LCD instrument cluster that can be connected to a smartphone app, real-time tracking, geofencing, keyless entry, and even a nifty speeding alert. Three riding modes consisting of Eco, Normal, and Sport, as well as an anti-theft system, and regenerative braking are further noteworthy features.