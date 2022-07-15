The story of Marc Marquez’s injured right humerus is a long and winding one, filled with frustration, pain, and a lot of surgery. In fact, the Spaniard recently underwent yet another surgery on his right arm, marking the fourth time he would go under the knife to fix his injured arm.

The fourth surgery conducted in June, 2022, is indeed hoped to be the last and most successful operation, and should bring the 29-year-old Spaniard back to tip-top shape. According to Italian racing and motorcycling publication Moto.IT, the surgery was meant to address an issue in which the bone had not healed properly, resulting in a 30-degree rotation. Naturally, this causes a lot of pain and discomfort for Marquez, especially when riding in particularly demanding circuits, and at his usual, incredibly aggressive pace.

Well, the good news is that Marquez seems to be on a solid road to recovery, given all his recent social media posts. Following his previous surgeries, he was rather quiet, hinting he wasn’t 100-percent satisfied. This time, however, he posted a picture of himself sitting casually without a sling or any type of support on his arm, hinting that he’s slowly regaining strength, and could very soon be making his comeback.

The procedure performed in Marquez’s right arm is called a rotational humeral osteotomy, wherein the goal is to recover 100-percent of the strength, stability, and range of motion of the injured arm. The procedure involves a transverse cut of the humerus, after which the bone is rotated on its axis and affixed at the proper angle. Once healed, this should likewise eliminate any discomfort and pain caused by the previously unnatural position of the arm.

At present, there is still no set date for Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return. However, the optimism by both Marc himself, as well as his team, certainly seems like a good sign. Marc has been a lot more active on social media recently, giving fans a glimpse into his personal life, as well as his road to recovery. Should all things go according to plan, it might not be a far-fetched possibility that he’ll be back on the bike before the end of this season.