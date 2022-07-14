MotoGP started its five-week summer break following the Dutch TT on June 26, 2022. Before the teams and riders return for that second half of the 2022 season, many are resting and recuperating from the hectic Grand Prix pace.

While other racers are recharging for a season-end push, Jack Miller is staying in shape. The Australian rider returned to the Land Down Under during the extended holiday, but he’s seizing every opportunity for extra seat time. Trading in his leathers for an MX kit, Miller competed in multiple classes of MXStore’s Battle in the Bush over the weekend of July 8-10, 2022.

Number 43’s participation certainly elevated the competition, but the event also put the Ducati Factory rider in a unique position. Prior to MotoGP’s summertime hiatus, the Aussie signed a contract with the KTM Factory team for the 2023 season. Miller will need to finish the 2022 season with Ducati, but the Bologna brand doesn’t manufacture dedicated off-road bikes.

For that reason, Miller piloted a pair of KTM motocross models during the Battle in the Bush. However, he still needs to represent Ducati until the end of the 2022 season. A personalized graphics kit ensured that Miller met those obligations, but the combination of Ducati logos and KTM’s orange-painted frame was a sight to see.

Despite the sponsorship technicalities, Miller lived up to expectations by taking the Open category with a runner-up finish in race 1 and a victory in race two. The 27-year-old rider racked up a second overall result in the 125cc two-stroke class thanks to a third- and a second-place finish. Although, Miller probably had the most fun in the event’s Three-Hour Moto Relay. Teaming up with Jake Gook, Ryan Thomas, and Matt McAlpine, Thriller Miller added a seventh-place finish to his tally.

MotoGP will return with the British Grand Prix at the iconic Silverstone Circuit on August 7, 2022. Miller will enjoy his Battle in the Bush success before returning to the MotoGP paddock for the final nine races of his Ducati career.