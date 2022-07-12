Mike Hailwood is arguably the greatest motorcycle racer of all time. During his 10-year Grand Prix career, Mike the Bike won 50 percent of his 152 race starts. That culminated in 76 victories, 112 podiums, and 79 fastest laps. In addition to that illustrious record, Hailwood also dominated the Isle of Man TT (IOMTT), collecting 12 wins in the 125cc, 250cc, 350cc, and 500cc classes between 1961 and 1967.

The living legend bid farewell to the Grand Prix circuit and Snaefell Mountain Course in 1967, but he wasn’t done racing. After a four-year stint in Formula 1 (1971-1974), Mike got the itch to get back on the bike. Eleven years removed from motorcycle racing, many doubted the 38-year-old rider’s prospects at the 1978 IOMTT.

Manchester dealership Sports Motorcycles still believed in the Grand Prix great, however, backing Hailwood with the famous Ducati 900 SS. The nine-time world champ went on to win that year’s F1 race aboard the iconic Duc, fortifying Hailwood’s place in the record books.

The story is so revered in the motorcycling community that Hollywood star Eric Bana purchased the rights to produce a film based on the improbable comeback. With Bana’s Pick Up Truck Pictures running the show, the Australian actor plans to write, co-direct, and star in the Hailwood biopic.

Of course, accuracy is key to retelling the famous IOMTT story. Unfortunately, following the 1978 race, Ducati capitalized on Hailwood’s success by selling around 7,000 units of the Hailwood Replica. But, those consumer examples didn’t tout the same race engine that powered Hailwood to victory.

Luckily, Western Australia’s Vee Two is the go-to shop for faithful Ducati 900 SS reproductions. Vee Two owner Brook Henry purchased the drawing and casting patents for a Ducati endurance engine, which the Bologna brand stuffed into Hailwood’s 1978 IOMTT race rig. He then reproduced the powerplant and introduced the Vee Two Hailwood in 2018. Each replica requires 18 months to build and Vee Two only plans to produce 12 units at £110,000 ($130,000 USD) a pop.

As luck would have it, Henry was clearing rights for the Vee Two Hailwood at the same time that Bana was communicating with the Mike Hailwood Foundation. Those conversations led Bana to commission two Vee Two Hailwood builds for the upcoming production. Henry’s fastidious craftsmanship may be keeping a legend alive, but we can’t wait to see his handiwork on the silver screen.