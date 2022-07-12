Tucano Urbano’s T.ur G-Three Gloves Are Ready For Adventure

Tucano Urbana’s adventure-focused gear and apparel range T.ur has released a new pair of gloves called the G-Three Pro. Designed for summer use, these lightweight, breathable gloves are designed to offer comfort, adequate protection, and free range of motion perfect for long, grueling rides both on and off-road.

The G-Three gloves feature a short-cuff design and lightweight breathable construction, making them ideal for all-around use. Plus, they’re pretty affordable at just 44.90 Euros ($48 USD). At the top, the G-Three is constructed out of mesh 3D panels and elastic Jersey fabric ensuring maximum breathability and ventilation. Furthermore, the palm is constructed out of a single microfiber panel, reducing the number of seams for a sturdier build. Lastly, the fingers are made out of Lycra for maximum range of motion and comfort.

Comfort aside, the T.ur G-Three gloves are also adequately protective, and feature a flexible, abrasion-resistant insert on the palm for added safety. Furthermore, TPR protectors on the knuckles add just a tad bit more protection on the top of your hand. Last but not least, the G-Three features a silicone insert in the palm for enhanced grip on the handlebars. The tip of the index finger is also touch screen compatible, and the gloves get a short cuff adjustable Velcro strap. The result of all these protectors is a pair of gloves that’s PPE-certified according to the EN14954:2015 standard.

If you were to use these gloves for sporty street riding, however, I’d suggest you keep in mind that they’re a lot thinner and lighter weight than sport-focused gloves. As for pricing and availability, T.ur’s G-Three adventure gloves come only in black, and are sized from S to 3XL. As previously mentioned, they’re a really affordable option at just 44.90 Euros, or the equivalent of roughly $48 USD. Do note, however, that pricing may vary depending on where in the world you ship to.