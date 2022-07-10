Remember the 90s? TM Racing is going back in time with this new limite-edition colorway for its bikes. It’s not just the graphics, however, but also a selection of parts that differentiate it from standard editions.

Back in 1993, TM Racing went pink. From the brand’s red and blue livery, TM went to fuchsia, purple, and yellow all the way until 1997 before it went to its signature blue which is still in use today.

The limited 2023 colorways were unveiled under the Boano team’s tent in the Italian stage of the Enduro GP World Championship in Carpineti. On top of its 90s-inspired livery, the editions will also come with a a myriad of accessories and modifications for racing.

CNC Brake Master Cover

CNC Clutch Master Cover

CNC Footpegs

Gold CNC Wheel Pin Extraction Expansion Caps

Selle Grips

Pink Fairings

Circuit Hand Guards

Takasago Excel Wheels

New engine map

Gallery: TM Racing Limited Edition Pink - 1993 Homage

10 Photos

The Pesaro-based brand likes standing out, and it has always supported high-quality components that are made in its home country of Italy. CNC parts are made in-house, and come with technology that’s constantly being innovated upon and improved.

The graphic kit that TM Racing used is undoubtedly from the 90s, with a “Grunge” style that is representative of the era’s style. Ivan Lazzarini recalls that his second experience with TM Racing was colored in fuchsia, and it was also odd back then to see a bike clad in pink plastics with wicked graphics. Other elements include yellow side panels for numbers, as well as a purple seat cover. The graphics aren’t exactly similar to the 1993 models, but the modern-retro interpretation of the style achieves the same effect that TM Racing wanted back then, a daring, crazy, and unique design that stands out and is particularly aggressive.

Limited to just 200 units worldwide, you can get this pink colorway in enduro, motocross, and supermoto flavors from TM Racing.