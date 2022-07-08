Give Your Bike A Sporty Touch With SW-Motech’s New Sport Mirrors

When it comes to anything related to motorbikes, it’s almost always a matter of personal choice. That’s why, for the most part, manufacturers roll out bikes that fit somewhere in the Goldilocks zone when it comes to standard features. Of course, it’s up to us to customize and personalize our bikes to our desired preferences. Luckily, this is where aftermarket brands like SW-Motech come in.

SW-Motech has an extensive catalog of products that fit a wide array of motorbikes consisting of luggage accessories, sliders, protectors, and other items. One of the newest products in its collection is a set of sport-style adjustable mirrors simply called Sport. Designed to replace the OEM mirrors of most naked bikes out there, and give them a much sportier, more premium look. From a styling perspective, they’re thoroughly modern and would definitely work best on modern-style naked bikes with owners looking to give their bikes a more sophisticated style.

I’d imagine SW-Motech’s new mirrors would best suit mid-tier bikes like the Kawasaki Z650 or Yamaha MT-07, as these bikes’ factory mirrors leave quite a bit to be desired, especially in terms of styling, fit and finish, and overall quality. That said, the Sport mirrors are more than worthy as they feature a full aluminum construction, multiple points of adjustment, and a sleek and streamlined aesthetic. SW-Motech’s logo is subtly lasered onto the back, while the mirrors themselves promise a clear, undistorted view of the world behind you.

As for pricing and availability, as is the case with most of SW-Motech’s stuff, the Sport mirrors come at a premium, and will set you back 250 Euros, making out to around $265 USD per current exchange rates. That being said, we’ve yet to confirm if the Sport mirrors are already available Stateside. At present, they’re available only in one anodized black colorway.