The COVID-19 pandemic forced many local governments to maximize social distancing and minimize group gathering. Perhaps more restrictive than most nations, Japan maintained strict health and travel guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.

That meant that motorcycle events such as Harley-Davidson's Blue Sky Heaven fell by the wayside, but after a four-year hiatus, the rally will return to Shizuoka Prefecture’s Fuji Speedway on September 17-18, 2022. Blue Sky Heaven dates back to 1998, and Hog riders all over Japan gathered at the Fuji Speedway until 2018. As most Harley-based events go, BSH features model exhibitions, group rides, music stages, product sales, food and drink vendors, and camping.

Gallery: Harley-Davidson Blue Sky Heaven 2022

5 Photos

Harlistas don’t have to wait for September to celebrate, though. Authorized Harley-Davidson dealers nationwide will host the “Road to Blue Sky Heaven American Freedom Month” event from July 1 to 31, 2022.

All visitors during this period will receive commemorative confetti poppers and a special guardian bell recognizing BSH 2022. In addition to the month-long event, each dealership will also host a party to celebrate the Independence Day of the United States on July 4, 2022. Harley-Davidson is promoting a “United We Ride” theme for the Blue Sky Heaven event, encouraging riders to come back together after the four-year hiatus.

It's no coincidence that the Motor Company showcases an image of the new-for-’22 Nightster for the festival. Harley frequently highlighted the model’s custom potential during the initial rollout, with builder Hideya Togashi of Japan’s Hide Motorcycles turning the Nightster into a modern street tracker.

Those interested in attending Blue Sky Heaven 2022 can purchase tickets at Harley-Davidson's dedicated webpage. Unfortunately, Japan’s travel restrictions remain among the most stringent in the world, so foreign nationals may need to attain additional clearances to attend the festival.