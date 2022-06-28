BMW Motorrad USA and California Superbike School announced that once again, in 2022, the two companies are partnering once again to get riders learning on a fleet of the latest BMW S 1000 RRs. It’s the 13th year that the two have collaborated, a fact that both companies remain proud of after more than a decade of working together.

“Partnering with BMW using the S 1000 RR was one the best moves we’ve made. The bike scores high in every category, especially in the areas of safety, predictability, handling, and a smooth delivery of power. Newer riders and racers alike seem to all love the Double R. The team at BMW Motorrad North America have a passionate devotion to rider training and safety, so the partnership works well,” California Superbike School vice president Dylan Code said in a statement.

For the past 13 years, CSS students have benefited not only from the training that Keith and Dylan Code and their instructors have offered, but also from the continuous advances that BMW has made with the S 1000 RR. Crucially, it’s a bike with something to offer riders at multiple levels, from lesser to greater amounts of experience in the saddle.

“When BMW launched the S 1000 RR in 2009, it was the most advanced 1000 cc sport bike on the market and its performance and features, such as ABS and traction control, made it an immediate fit for the California Superbike School and for our shared values of teaching riders how to be safer both on track and on the street,” BMW Motorrad USA head of brand and marketing Luciana Francisco said in a statement.

“13 years on, the BMW S 1000 RR is lighter, quicker, even more advanced and continues to be the top choice for instructing both new and experienced riders at the legendary CA Superbike School. We look forward to many more years of helping Keith and Dylan Code and their team of instructors train future generation of riders,” she added.

Since its founding in 1980, more than 150,000 riders have attended and come away with a higher level of riding skills than they previously had. The 2022 calendar shows a range of dates at courses around the U.S., with classes that started in April and are scheduled to continue through November, 2022. Both single-day and two-day options are available, and you can choose to ride one of the school’s S 1000 RRs or bring your own bike. Gear rentals are also available. We’ll include a link in our Sources if you want to learn more.