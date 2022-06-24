Trials is one of the most entertaining, jaw-dropping displays of motorcycle control in the world. It’s a showcase of just how far you can take a motorcycle, really, and those who compete in trials are certainly some of the most talented riders on two wheels out there. Those of you who follow the sport, particularly the FIM Trial World Championship, would be very familiar with Toni Bou.

Following the recently concluded race last Sunday, June 18, 2022, the Spaniard has a total of 200 victories in the Trial World Championship. 200 victories is no mean feat. To put that into perspective, Toni Bou has as many victories as two of motorcycle racing’s greatest riders have had throughout their entire careers—Valentino Rossi, with 115 wins, and Marc Marquez with 85 victories, thus far. That being said, Toni Bou is considered as the most successful motorcycle rider in history. Bou has cemented his name as the only outdoor and indoor FIM Trial World Championship title holder for a whopping fourteen years—from 2007 to 2021.

It’s been more than 16 years since Bou had his first taste of victory. He took the win back in Sheffield during the 2006 season, and ever since then, he was unstoppable. He would go on to garner 199 more victories, and an incredible 30 world titles—15 for indoor and another 15 for outdoor. To illustrate just how incredible his winning streak is, Bou has had a total of 127 victories in the TrialGP World Championship, wherein he stood out particularly in the 2019 season, where he won every single competition.

On top of that, Bou has 73 wins in the X-Trial World Championship, where he swept the seasons from 2011 to 2014 with absolute victories. He also claimed the title during the 2017, 2020, and 2021 seasons. At 35 years old, Toni Bou certainly isn’t getting any younger. However, he shows no signs of slowing down, after flexing yet another victory in the recently concluded competition in the TrialGP of Andorra last Sunday, June 18, 2022.

Unsurprisingly, Bou is in the running for both the TrialGP World Championship and the X-Trial World Championship titles this year. Given his unstoppable success in the world of Trials, it won’t be surprising if Bou will have many, many more victories under his belt.