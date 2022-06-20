The 2022 motorcycle racing season marked a new beginning for many Arai-sponsored riders. After six consecutive Superbike World Championship (WSBK) titles, Jonathan Rea relinquished his crown to Pata Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu in 2021. Maverick Vinales, on the other hand, switched from the Yamaha Factory team to Aprilia’s Grand Prix squad last year.

Both start new chapters in 2022, and Arai showed off each rider’s new helmet designs for the 2022 race season. In addition to the new Rea and Top Gun liveries, the brand’s RX-7X flagship helmet will also bear British Superbike Championship rider Takumi Takahashi’s matte motif and deceased GP rider Nicky Hayden’s Reset design.

A step down from the RX-7X race lid, Arai’s Astro GX will earn a new Spine graphic in white/black/gold, green/black, and red/black colorways. In the ‘80s-inspired Rock design, however, the Astro GX (Quantic) dons fluorescent color schemes as an homage to the era’s racing heritage. The white/blue/red color combination takes the more conservative route, while the green/yellow/red/pink/blue design is bound to turn heads.

Arai doesn’t forget about the retro rider either. The Japanese firm recently revealed its Rapide Neo helmet as a commemorative Wes Cooley replica, but Arai adds even more options to the fashionable helmet’s repertoire.

The UMA graphic pokes fun at energy drink-sponsored race liveries with a cartoonish yet gnarly design, while the Lowers graphic celebrates the urban jungle with an illustrated skyline in black and white color options. Designed by Nobuki Kato, the React graphic takes the less-is-more approach with gloss-finished blue and black colorways.

Lastly, Arai delivers the ever-popular Takaaki Nakagami race replica as a new option for the scooter-appropriate VZ-Ram. Just like the RX-7X rendition of the Nakagami GP design, the VZ-Ram will put the rider’s signature stained glass and cherry blossom art on full display. Arai hasn’t announced whether the new colorways will reach Europe or North America in the coming months, but we’re certainly crossing our fingers.