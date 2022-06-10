If you like hitting the trails on dirt bikes, ATVs, or even UTVs, then you may want to mark your calendars for National Trailfest 2022. This massive gathering of off-road enthusiasts brings together people from all over the U.S. who want to experience the fun of West Virginia’s Hatfield-McCoy Trail System. In 2022, National Trailfest touches down from October 6 through 10.

For the past 20 years, the small town of Gilbert, West Virginia has played host to a growing number of off-road enthusiasts, all eager to hit the trails and have a good time. While riding is a good part of it, there are all sorts of things to see and do, and fun for the whole family to have if you want to bring them along.

For those unfamiliar, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system spans over 150 miles of well-maintained trails, with plenty of fun no matter what type of vehicle you choose to tackle them on. National Trailfest also hosts events like OHV drag racing, a mud pit, poker run, live music, scavenger hunt, casino night, an OHV parade, and a whole bunch of other festivities. There are also plenty of bouncy castle inflatable houses for young kids to enjoy, too. There’s also food (probably best not combined with the bouncy castles), and manufacturer demos, as well.

2022 National Trailfest event passes and Hatfield-McCoy Trail permits are sold separately from one another, since not all attendees will need both. You can purchase both at the official event website, which we’ll include a link to in our Sources. The 2022 Trailfest Event Pass is priced at $75 for adults and $65 for youths aged 12 and under.

The Hatfield-McCoy Trail permit is available for $35 for a weeklong permit, $50 for a yearly pass, or $26.50 with a military discount (must show military ID as proof). Be aware that if you only want to ride the trails and not participate in National Trailfest events, you do not need to purchase a Trailfest pass—just a Hatfield-McCoy Trail permit.

Camping is available if you plan to attend National Trailfest. However, in order to access campsite registration, you must first purchase a National Trailfest pass. All individuals purchasing National Trailfest passes will get access to all the events that are part of the festival, as well as a commemorative t-shirt. You’ll also get a link to campsite reservations upon registration. Mark your calendars!