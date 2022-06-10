ATV Minnesota To Hold 2022 Ride & Rally From September 16 to 18, 2022

To celebrate the rich ATV enthusiasm in Minnesota, the Ride & Rally is an annual event that allows all off-road enthusiasts to hang out, ride, and celebrate their sport. This year, the event will be hosted by the Over The Hills Gang ATV, hailing from the town of Fifty Lakes. There are more than seventy ATV clubs across Minnesota, and the Ride & Rally event is where like-minded enthusiasts can ride and explore aboard their four-wheelers.

The 2022 Ride & Rally, as is the case with all the previous iterations of the event, is meant to give back to the community by celebrating all the clubs, sponsors, and members who work tirelessly to make ATV riding a fun, safe, and exciting recreational activity in Minnesota. The itinerary for this year’s Ride & Rally, set to run from September 16 to 18, 2022, kicks off on Thursday night with general socializing and a meet and greet event. The next morning, a burrito breakfast will be served to participants, and will be followed by a VIP off-road ride which will see state reps, trail personnel, county officials, and the U.S. Forest Service in attendance.

After the VIP ride, Friday’s merriment will be brought to a close with live music from Minnesota-based band Gigfoot, as well as a bonfire sponsored by the Fire Department of the City of Fifty Lakes. Saturday morning will see guests and participants up bright and early for a sumptuous pancake breakfast and several club-guided rides. At this point, participants will be able to explore the various trail systems across the Fifty Lakes area, meet like-minded individuals, and enjoy the challenging, technical terrain.

Just like Friday night, there will be tons of live entertainment on Saturday, with a guest performance from Adam Pearce, as well as other local talents. Furthermore, an ATV fair which features shopping for gear, accessories and other cool stuff will also be set up. Lots of food, drinks, and a beer tent will be available for all guests, as well, and the night will ultimately conclude with a fireworks show. As for accommodations, participants have the option to choose from several campgrounds, resorts, motels, and inns within the vicinity of the Fifty Lakes HQ trails. For more information about the event, be sure to check out ATV Minnesota’s website in the link below.