Aero Design and Manufacturing Company’s 1989-1991 ‘Work to Ride – Ride to Work’ marketing designs inspired the first-ever Ride to Work Day in 1992. The movement continued to grow throughout the ‘90s until organizers formed the Ride to Work non-profit in 2000 to promote the event on a larger scale. By 2008, the promoters moved the annual ride from the third Monday in July to the third Monday in June, suiting more riders worldwide.

This year, the 31st Annual International Motorcycle and Scooter Ride to Work Day will fall on June 20, 2022. The non-profit notes that more than 100 American cities formally recognize Ride to Work Day and many rider’s clubs promote participation in this annual demonstration. However, unlike events such as the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, Ride to Work Day doesn’t feature centralized group gatherings, making the event’s success hard to measure.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, about 200,000 motorcycles and scooters commute to work on a daily basis. That number is dwarfed by the more than eighty million cars and trucks using the roadways during the work week.

“Motorcycles and scooters take up less space in parking areas and on roads. And there’s a lower footprint. Riders seek recognition for this form of personal mobility, and government and public awareness of the many benefits,” explained Ride to Work organizer Andy Goldfine.

In addition to the commuting benefits, Ride to Work Day raises motorcycle and scooter awareness among four-wheeled motorists.

“Drivers also need to respect motorcyclists, give them room, and look out for them,” noted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. “Drivers should understand the safety challenges faced by motorcyclists such as size and visibility, and motorcycle riding practices like downshifting and weaving to know how to anticipate and respond to them.”

Whether you bus, train, or drive to work, the 31st Annual International Motorcycle and Scooter Ride to Work Day gives riders the opportunity to experience the joys of commuting on two wheels.