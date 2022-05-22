Scott makes the International Six Days Enduro’s (ISDE’s) official goggles called the “Prospect 6Days 2022 France.”

A partnership agreement was signed between Scott and the FIM ISDE, which made Scott the official sponsor of the ISDE for three years. The result of this partnership is a colorway that dons the three colors of this year’s host country, France, in a special graphic on the band of the Scott Prospect model of goggles. This is not the first time since Scott also did a special edition for ISDE when it was hosted in Italy in 2021.

Designed with the colors of the host nation, the special edition boasts a unique graphic that also incorporates the 6Days branding on the band. It also features a yellow iridium lens along with the standard array of Scott logos either modeled or printed all over the product.

The Prospect series from Scott is the brand’s flagship pair of goggles for off-road and motocross riders. As such, it’s not a third-rate item in terms of comfort thanks to Scott’s NoSweat padding which wicks away moisture from your face and ensures a proper and comfortable fit.

Scott also maximized the goggles’ field of view, expanding the eye-port while retaining the strength and protection needed on the trail. Speaking of that lens, Scott also uses its Lens Lock System, articulated stabilizers, and more tech that’ll probably be just as impressive as this edition’s colorway.

The price for the Scott Six Days France Prospect Goggle will depend on what retailer you get it from. The MX goggles will set you back about £85 GBP or €120 EUR, which hovers around the $100 USD mark. For accurate pricing, head on over to Scott Sports’ website to get more details on this special edition made for the 96th FIM ISDE. On top of the pair, you'll also receive a convenient carrying pouch in the box as well as a microfiber cleaning cloth that'll help you wipe away mud, dirt, and any grime on the goggles.