KTM Looks Forward To A Sea Of Orange At The Grandstands Of Mugello

The MotoGP World Championship is home to some of the most action-packed and adrenaline-pumping racing the world has ever seen. It's also home to some of the most loyal fans in the history of sport. Indeed, a MotoGP fan's love for a certain team or brand goes well beyond the circuit, and you'll often see fans integrate parts of the MotoGP lifestyle into their day-to-day lives.

Manufacturers and brands do quite a lot to rally their fans and raise the level of energy in every race. KTM, for instance, is inviting its fans to its dedicated grandstand in the upcoming Mugello Grand Prix, scheduled for May 27 to 29, 2022. For patrons looking to show their undying support for Team Orange, KTM will be giving away several pieces of merch that's designed to "dye yourself orange". Clearly, a sea of orange visible from the numerous drone and action shots during the race will look absolutely amazing, and will undoubtedly go a long way in boosting the morale of the numerous racers under the brand.

Fans who purchase their tickets for the Mugello GP, specifically for the KTM-dedicated seating area, will get the KTM Fan Package. The package consists of an outfit that's super orange—a KTM cap, KTM T-shirt, a KTM bag with laces, and orange earplugs. It's pretty cool that KTM's throwing in a pair of earplugs, as anyone who's watched MotoGP, or any form of live racing for that matter, knows just how deafening the screams of the crowd can be—not to mention the exhaust notes of race bikes flying past you at full tilt.

Acquiring tickets to the KTM-specific grandstand for the Mugello Grand Prix is pretty simple and straightforward. Simple log on to the Ticketone portal, and select the date for the Mugello Grand Prix. After that, select your plan, then click "Tribuna Materassi". The map of the Mugello circuit should pop up, after which you should select "M2". Here, you'll be able to choose a seat in the area reserved for KTM in the "Tribuna Materassi 2"—that is, assuming tickets aren't already sold out.