French Manufacturer Sherco Announces 2023 Enduro Model Range

French enduro manufacturer Sherco has released its 2023 SE and SE-F two and four-stroke models, and it's pulling a Suzuki on its new models: applying the adage of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Instead of adding anything to their already impressive performance, Sherco's 2023 model range comes with slight styling enhancements that give the bikes a pinch more of racing character.

Sherco is one of the top-tier manufacturers in the EnduroGP, with riders like Zach Pichon, Mario Roman, Wade Young, and Hamish Macdonald performing excellently aboard Sherco machinery. With both its two and four-stroke models sitting on the bleeding edge of technology, it can be hard to find things to innovate. That said, Sherco gets a pass for simply releasing new colors for the 2023 model-year. Let's take a closer look at the key features of the bikes—most of which were carried over from the previous model year.

For starters, Sherco's enduro bikes are now available only with racing graphics, which have been revised slightly. Sherco makes use of in-mold tech for its graphics, so you can be assured that they'll be super durable, and be able to withstand some gnarly treatment including traversing through thick brush, as well as the occasional drop on the trail or track. When it comes to performance-oriented features, Sherco pulls out all the stops. For starters, a radiator expansion tank and cooling fan come standard, and keep engine temps at bay for the most hardcore off-road enthusiasts.

Brembo calipers mated to Galfer brake discs allow riders to instantly scrub off speed while tackling corners and landing jumps. Additionally, the entire Sherco model range now comes standard with a race-spec Akrapovic exhaust system and a Funnelweb air filter. To ensure maximum compliance across a variety of terrain, the bikes continue to sport fully adjustable KYB suspension components. The engine is protected by AXP 6mm HDPE engine guards, ensuring durability in the likely event of a crash. Last but not least, the rider's ergonomic efficiency are ensured by a Selle Dalla Valle seat cover and a Neken soft foam bar pad.