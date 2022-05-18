MotoGP Boasts Record Attendance In France

With COVID-19 restrictions easing up, people all over the world can finally enjoy their leisure activities to their full potential. We're seeing it across all sports, where stadiums and spectator areas are once again filled with fans cheering for their favorite athletes and teams. The same can be said about the MotoGP, which, during the French GP at Le Mans, had a staggering 110,000 spectators in attendance.

After two years of having to settle for watching the action of MotoGP racing through a screen, fans are now ecstatic to be able to head to the grand stands and see the action live and in-person, and in Le Mans, no less. In France, the MotoGP is one of the most anticipated racing series each year, and is the most attended paid motorcycle racing event in France.

Naturally, hopes were high that a Frenchman would take the win in last weekend's race, with current World Champion Fabio Quartararo looking to impress in his home country. While the victor would end up being Italian Enea Bastianini, two Frenchmen finished in the top 5, with Quartararo in fourth, and Johann Zarco in fifth. French MotoGP fans were able to witness the action firsthand, as restrictions for spectators were lifted for this year's French round of the World Championship at Le Mans.

Indeed, spectators from all over the country made the journey to the famed racing circuit, with the facility's parking areas filled to the brim. Some fans who came from far away places even set up campsites for them to be able to watch the action throughout the weekend. This goes to show that enthusiasm for the MotoGP continues to be on the rise. In fact, this year's race in Le Mans set a new record when it comes to attendance, with 110,000 spectators present. That's 5,000 more than the previous record of 105,000 spectators back in 2018.

Sunday's race concluded with a victory from Ducati's Enea Bastianini, who was followed by Australian Ducati racer Jack Miller. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro put up a solid performance, finishing in third, while the Frenchmen, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Ducati's Johann Zarco bagged a fourth and fifth finish respectively. With such a good turn out in this year's French GP, it goes without saying that next year's race, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the French GP, will do even better.