Indian Startup Svitch Looks To Launch CSR 762 Electric Scooter Soon

Indian electric mobility startup Svitch MotoCorp has plans of launching a new and exciting electric scooter in its home country later on in 2022. As is the trend with electric motorcycles from India, the Svitch CSR 762 boasts a sporty aesthetic and rather adequate performance figures. That said, it certainly looks like an interesting prospect for those looking for a sporty electric two-wheeler. Let’s take a closer look.

For starters, the Svitch CSR 762 gets a brushless DC electric motor capable of churning out a continuous output of 3kW, and a peak output of 10kW. This translates to a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour, or around 69 miles per hour. Furthermore, depending on how greedy you are with the accelerator, the CSR 762 can return a range of around 120 kilometers (75 miles) on a single charge.

Going into just a little more detail about the electric motor, Svitch is using a PMSM with a central drive system powered by a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery with a maximum capacity of 3.7 kWh. The motor is paired to an electronic control module that offers a variety of riding modes, allowing users to tailor fit the bike’s performance to their needs with the flick of a switch. There are a total of three driving modes including a sport mode, parking mode, and even a reverse gear for easier maneuvering in tight spaces.

Rajkumar Patel, founder of Svitch MotoCorp said in an article published by TechRadar, that the CSR 762 aims to offer a luxurious riding experience for the enthusiast market, “The CSR 762 packs in a complete on-road riding experience which lays out a very strong notion that it is indeed a luxury for the layman. The vision to create CSR 762 is aimed at providing luxury, style, and sustainability all together for the biking enthusiasts." Given the bike's sporty, neo-retro naked bike styling, it's sure to be a hit among India's younger market.

As for pricing and avaialablilty, the Svitch CSR 762 is expected to debut in July or August 2022, and retail for around Rs 165,000, translating to the equivalent of $2,155 USD. However, depending on how the EV subsidy program of the Indian government comes into fruition, the price for this premium EV could drop to as low as Rs 125,000 ($1,633 USD). As such, sporty-style electric two-wheelers like this are posing as very strong alternatives, especially in the enthusiast market, due to competitive pricing and decent performance.