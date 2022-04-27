Sunra Introduces The Miku Super Electric Motorcycle In Europe

Electric scooters and motorcycles are fast becoming ubiquitous all over the world. While electric iterations of platforms with which we are familiar are preferred, it’s definitely refreshing to see unique designs from up and coming manufacturers. More and more electric mini-bikes have popped up. Somewhat a middle ground between electric scooters or mopeds and full-size electric motorcycles, electric mini-bikes offer a fun and energetic character.

This is exactly what Sunra is going for with its newest product, the Miku Super electric motorcycle. Sunra, for those of you who aren’t familiar, is a popular e-mobility manufacturer from China that exports its products to multiple parts of the world, including Europe. It prides itself with its premium offerings, and the Miku Super is no different. On paper, the Miku Super is categorized as a 125cc-equivalent two-wheeler. It’s equipped with a double brushless motor that pumps out 3 kW and 235 Nm of torque. It gives this diminutive two-wheeler a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour, or around 50 miles per hour.

Apart from the electric motor, the Miku Super comes with a removable lithium battery that can be charged either on or off the motorcycle. It promises a decent range of 130 kilometers, or 81 miles on a single charge. It’s equipped with three riding modes, with Eco returning the aforementioned 81 miles of range. Sport mode, however, reduces this range to 56 miles, in exchange for a tad more excitement.

The overall design of the Sunra Miku Super is pretty interesting. The first thing that’ll catch your attention is the stylish rear end which looks like it’s floating above the rear wheel. Without any support holding the seat assembly up apart from the front area of the frame, the mini-bike looks sharp, sporty, and agile. Furthermore, its round LED headlight gives it a modern touch, akin to the crop of neo-retro two-wheelers that’s all the rage these days. Sunra offers the Miku Super in three colors—blue, red, and yellow, further adding to the electric motorcycle's energetic nature.

The Miku Super rolls on 12-inch wheels and comes to a stop with a combined disc brake system. The suspension consists of an inverted front fork and a cantilever style rear swing-arm with a shock on either side. A basic LCD instrument panel devoid of smartphone connectivity is featured here, probably in an attempt to keep costs down. That said, it still isn’t cheap, retailing for 4,390 Euros in France, or the equivalent of $4,741 USD.