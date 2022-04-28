2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Swedish electric motorcycle maker RGNT. The company carefully crafted its own niche back in 2019, when it unveiled its first neo-retro bike design. Availability has since grown by leaps and bounds, with RGNT now accepting orders from customers throughout the E.U., U.K., Switzerland, Norway, and the U.S. as of April, 2022.

Of course, some people naturally want to try a bike before they buy it—and it turns out RGNT is taking care of that angle, too. The good news is that RGNT just rolled out a calendar filled with demo details in several cities. If you’re in Europe, it’s great news for you—but if you’re not, then unfortunately, there aren’t any dates outside of Europe listed at this time. (It’s worth noting that RGNT says it plans to add more dates in the future, and also that the current calendar only lists dates through the end of May, 2022.)

As of April 28, 2022, RGNT says you’ll be able to test-ride its new 2022 electric motorcycle lineup on the following dates and times and in the following places:

April 29 and 30, 2022—Nantes, France: Motos Espace Scooters, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 2 and 3, 2022—Lyon, France: TBA, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the 3rd

May 7 and 8, 2022—Munich, Germany: Meet the Makers at Motorworld Munich, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the 7th and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 8th

May 10 and 11, 2022—Prague, Czech Republic: K2 Moto, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days

May 13 and 14, 2022—Frankfurt, Germany: Einfallsreich, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 13th and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 14th

May 16 and 17, 2022—Hamburg, Germany: Trankvile, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days

May 19 and 20, 2022—Berlin, Germany: e-drive center, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 19th and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 20th

May 22, 2022—Gothenburg, Sweden: Tjoloholm Classic Motor, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The company’s dealer network has been expanding, with dealers currently listed in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. It’s exciting to see test ride opportunities begin to roll out, so here’s hoping RGNT continues the trend and offers even more test rides in even more places (like, say the U.S.) in the not-too-distant future.