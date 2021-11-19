Going from a concept bike to a production one isn’t always a given. That’s true whether you’re an established OEM, and especially true when you’re a relatively new startup. Back in 2019, Swedish electric motorcycle startup Regent first introduced the concept version of its No. 1, a retro-styled electric bike with a whole lot of nostalgic aesthetic flair.

Now that it’s 2021, the Regent—sorry, RGNT—is now rolling out production motorbikes to eager customers at last. As sometimes happens between conception and reality, the specs have changed somewhat from the initial promises of the concept version. Also, just like everything else, the price has also risen a bit over the past two years. There’s good news, too, though; those interested in owning a RGNT No. 1 can choose between Classic and Scrambler versions, as they like.

The RGNT No. 1 Classic produces 11kW of peak power, and operates using a 7.7 kWh battery. Claimed range is 110 km highway and greater than 160 km city (just over 60 miles highway and 99 miles city). Top speed is listed as 125 kmh, or about 77.6 mph. Meanwhile, the No. 1 Classic will go from 20 to 80 percent of a full charge in about three hours—perfect for commuting. Total weight, including the battery, is 156 kg, or a hair under 344 pounds.

Gallery: RGNT No. 1 Classic and Scrambler

5 Photos

Specs look only slightly different on the RGNT No. 1 Scrambler. It still uses an 11kW motor and a 7.7kWh battery, but range is listed as 110 km highway and greater than 180 km city (that’s roughly 111 miles). Top speed is also listed as 120 kmh, or 74.5 mph. Incidentally, total vehicle weight is listed as 155 kg, or 342 pounds. Could a two-pound weight reduction make that much of a difference in performance? Perhaps.

Both No. 1 variants feature the same basic components. J. Juan CBS brakes stop you front and rear, with a 300mm floating disc up front and a 220mm disc in the rear, both outfitted with sintered pads. Suspension consists of 35mm Paioli Ceriani replica forks up front with 120mm of travel, and a 340mm eye to eye rear shock with adjustable spring preload. Motogadget LED lights and a 7-inch LCD touch display with GPS and cloud connectivity come standard on both bikes.

Both bikes feature 18-inch wheels up front and 17-inch wheels in the rear, although both wheels and tires are slightly different between variants. The Classic gets chromed steel wheels with Avon Roadrider tires, while the Scrambler gets black Excel Takasago wheels with Avon Trail Rider rubber instead.

RGNT makes its No. 1 electric bikes to order, whichever version you choose. Both will ship approximately 15 to 20 weeks after you place your order, and require a 450 Euro deposit (about $515.31) up front. MSRP for the Classic is 12,495 Euros (or about $14,308), or 13,495 Euros for the Scrambler (about $15,454).

Currently, RGNT is only selling to countries in the EU, the UK, Switzerland, and Norway. Deposits are fully refundable up to 14 days after you’ve placed your order. After that point, it’s not possible to cancel. These bikes come with a two-year, 30,000-kilometer warranty.