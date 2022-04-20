In March, 2022, Benelli launched the pint-sized TNT 125, a sporty mini-bike meant to go head-to-head with the likes of the Honda Grom and Kawasaki Z125. While bikes like these are undeniably tons of fun, their diminutive proportions and almost cartoonish styling can be rather polarizing. To address the desires of a more traditional audience, Benelli introduces the BN 125, a small-displacement commuter with naked sportbike styling.

At a glance, it can be easy to mistake the BN 125 as its bigger sibling, the TNT 302, especially when viewed from afar. It sports similar styling and colorways consisting of either a red tubular frame with black and dark gray bodywork, or for the more adventurous, a neon-colored fairing atop a black trellis frame. Beneath its playful aesthetic, however, lies a tame and docile machine, that even the most novice of riders can tame with ease.

The Benelli BN 125 is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled four-stroke engine with electronic fuel injection. Its current Euro 5 version produces 11 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 7.6 ft-lbs of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm. A traditional five-speed manual gearbox sends power to the back wheel. Benelli claims a fuel efficiency of roughly 136 miles per gallon for the small-displacement commuter. This will undoubtedly appeal to the younger generation, who, in addition to having beginner's licenses, will enjoy the potential savings of a cost-effective machine.

Aside from the engine, the Benelli BN 125 has some decent components. A 17-inch cast wheel with a 100/80 tire is mounted on an upside-down fork, sans adjustability, in the front. A 130/70 tire is mounted on the 17-inch rim in the back, suspended by a preload-adjustable monoshock. Meanwhile, the braking system features rotors all around, one at the front and the other at the back, with a diameter of 260 mmcand 240 mm, respectively. It doesn't have ABS, but a combination braking system, similar to what we see on certain scooters, makes up for it.

The Benelli BN 125 is now available for 2,499 Euros, translating to around $2,700 USD, plus a shipping cost of 250 Euros (approximately $270 USD). White, black, and flash green are the available colors. The Benelli BN 125 is a 125cc beginner-friendly model that may be driven in Germany with a driver's license extended by the key number B196, as well as in the United Kingdom with an A1 license. Despite how practical and sensible this bike may seem, don’t expect Benelli to launch it in the U.S. market.