The 2022 Benelli TNT 125 continues the tradition of modern styling and compact size, meant to work just right as a learner bike for new and returning riders. Good for commuting and all-around errand running, it’s a naked bike with plenty of visual charm—and it’s even Euro 5 compliant, if that’s a concern.

The Tornado Naked Tre 125 is powered by an air and oil-cooled, single overhead cam, 125cc single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 54 x 54.5. It makes a claimed 11.1 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, as well as 10 newton-meters (just under 7.4 pound-feet) of torque at 7,000 rpm.

A steel-tube trellis frame design gives everything in this bike a home. Suspension consists of a 35mm upside-down front fork with suspension travel of 120mm, as well as a swingarm and monoshock setup with adjustable preload. Rear suspension travel is 50mm. The TNT 125 rides on a pair of 12-inch alloy wheels, and you get disc brakes all around. There’s a 210mm disc up front and a 190mm one in the rear, joined together in their stopping power via Benelli’s combined braking system (CBS).

Seat height is a very manageable 780 mm, or about 30.7 inches. Wheelbase is 1215 mm, or just under 48 inches. Curb weight is 124 kilograms, or just about a hair over 273 pounds. As with many bikes in this class, the main concerns are fuel economy, styling, and of course the kind of handling that makes it pleasant to ride everywhere, on any occasion. It’s meant to be an all-rounder, and it’s proud of that fact.

Available colors are black, white, and green, and pricing and availability will of course vary by region. In Italy, the MSRP is listed at € 2,490, which translates to about $2,740. In March, 2022, with fuel prices only continuing to stay uncomfortably high in most places, we can only imagine that small, economical, and fun little motorbikes like this will only gain even greater appeal than what they’ve enjoyed since the pandemic made more people rush out to buy bikes in the first place.