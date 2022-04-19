Peugeot Motocycles Updates The Pulsion 125 Scooter For 2022

In 2018, Peugeot Motocycles, yes, without the “R”, started rolling out new concepts that it hoped to bring into production. The company already had a roster of scooters in the market, and apart from releasing new models, it also looked forward to updating the existing two and three-wheelers in its model range. Additionally, the Pulsion scooter was released, and was meant to serve as the brand’s range-topping urban scooter.

Fast-forward to 2022, the French manufacturer has released an updated version of the Pulsion 125. The upgrades to the city commuter come as a result of Peugeot making some tweaks to its factory which improved the overall quality of the bikes it churned out. Additionally, the new Pulsion 125 scooter gets a revised PowerMotion engine, a 125cc single-cylinder engine which is now Euro5-compliant. The updates to the engine give it a maximum power output of 14.4 horsepower at 8,800 rpm, pretty impressive for a diminutive 125cc mill.

When it comes to styling, the Pulsion 125 retains its modern, maxi-scooter styling. Looking at the scooter from its side profile, it can be easy to mistake it for something bigger and more powerful than a beginner-focused 125cc scooter. It gets a fresh set of electronic features, too, consisting of full LED lighting complete with DRL. Furthermore, i-Connect is featured on the new Pulsion 125m which allows the rider to pair their smartphone to the interface and access features such as built-in navigation and phone notifications. A built-in USB charger comes standard, too. Safety features include an emergency braking warning system.

The Pulsion 125 is available in two variants—the basic version called the Active, doesn’t get the i-Connect feature, and is a more barebones commuter meant for city duty. The mid-range GT version, however, gets all the electronic features, as well as touring-focused amenities consisting of a tinted windshield, and sporty matte paintwork. Lastly, the range-topping Allure variant is even more premium with a standard 39-liter top case, for even more long-distance touring comfort. This serves as additional luggage space on top of the already spacious under-seat storage.

As for pricing and availability, the new Peugeot Pulsion starts at 4,549 Euros ($4,913 USD) for the Active variant, 4,899 Euros ($5,291 USD) for the GT version, and 4,999 Euros ($5,399 USD) for the Allure. The scooters are now available across Peugeot dealerships in France.

