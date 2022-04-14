American Flat Track (AFT) remains competitive as ever in the 2022 season. With less than 10 points separating the top 5 riders after the Volusia (Florida) and Texas rounds, the series looks poised to deliver the same riveting racing we’ve come to expect from the dirt oval. While the rivalries and rostrum command the most coverage, racers still put their health and well-being at risk every time they line up on the grid.

To help protect racers’ livelihoods, AFT has named non-profit Rookies Of ‘79 And Friends the official series charity since 2018. As the name suggests, the organization consists of influential riders from the 1979 season and includes such names as Scott Parker, Wayne Rainey, Ronnie Jones, Charlie Roberts, Tommy Duma, Jackie Mitchell, Lance Jones, and Johnny Wincewicz. 2022 may mark the non-profit's 13th year in operation and the fifth straight season partnering with AFT, but the two parties are going bigger than ever.

“Moving into the 2022 season I’m proud to say Progressive American Flat Track has stepped up in a big way, increasing their support to the charity in several areas,” noted Estenson Racing Team Owner Tim Estenson. “This increased support allows us to ensure our ability to be there for our athletes who may be injured during the season. We are honored to continue our partnership as the designated charity of Progressive American Flat Track."

Throughout the years, Rookies Of ‘79 And Friends has aided injured riders by covering medical expenses. That support enables racers to continue building a career rather than prematurely retiring.

“Progressive AFT is happy to continue our association with Rookies of ’79 for the 2022 season,” stated Progressive AFT COO Gene Crouch. “They work tirelessly to provide an important service to the flat track community. As always, we encourage our fanbase to visit their display at one of the races or their website to learn more about their contribution to the sport, and to show them how much we all appreciate their efforts.”