The Sachsenring Classic is back on track this 2022. The event was previously canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic as health and safety restrictions kept organizers from planning, organizing, and executing. This year, however, the Sachsenring marks its 95th year anniversary, so something special will be planned for the historic event.

Just five years shy of being a century old, the Sachsenring will welcome all manner of classic cars and motorcycles for the Classic event. Preparations are underway as the event organizers are doing all they can to make sure that the track's 95th year is as grand as it can be.

The organizers have already published the event’s highlights which will include a showcase of motorcycles with great historical value.

As part of the VIP guest list, two former Grand Prix racers, Kevin Schwantz and Freddie Spencer will be at the event. These two former racers will look forward to participating in the event happening in July of this year. Spencer is the youngest person in history to ever win a championship at just 21 years old and made even more history as a double world champion in the 250cc and 500cc classes, both in 1985. Meanwhile, Schwantz claimed his only world title back in 1993 after his debut with Suzuki in 1986 but was one of the crowd favorites thanks to its all-or-nothing riding style. These two legends will take it to the track once more in order to participate in the legends class of the Sachsenring.

According to the event’s official website, there will be two more legendary racers that will make an appearance, however, the event organizers are still a little hush-hush about who they are, labeling their information columns with “surprise,” and “coming soon.”

On top of that, another world champion will take the wraps off his Yamaha race bike in order to compete in the event, and that individual is none other than Jörg Teuchert. Other racing series will be hosted during the event, which includes touring cars and formula cars of historical significance.