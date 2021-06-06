Suzuki Ecstar's rider, Alex Rins, will not be participating in the Catalan Grand Prix following a cycling accident. The Spanish racer fell during a training lap and suffered damage to his right arm.

Rins was then taken to Barcelona's Universitari Dexeus Hospital for further examination, which revealed a fracture in his radius. The racer will have to undergo surgery.

Apart from that, he also suffered a cranial impact during the accident. Fortunately, a CT scan revealed that there was nothing to worry about.

According to the Director of the Hand Surgery and Microsurgery Unit in the Department of Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery, Doctor Xavier Mir: "Alex Rins has suffered an articular fracture of the right distal radius with a small displacement and high inflammation. We have two options; one is to immobilize the fracture with plaster, but the recovery would take around 4-6 weeks. Or, as an alternative, we propose an operation, which we consider is the best option. Tomorrow morning we will intervene and affix two screws to the injured bone."

The latter option was chosen and Rins's operation was deemed a success. The operation left Rins with two compression cannulated screws. If no complications arise, Dr. Xavier Mir stated that "he could compete within two weeks in Sachsenring."

This is good news for the Spaniard and Suzuki Ecstar's MotoGP efforts, as to his recovery, Rins had this to say: “The operation went well and I am already thinking about my recovery and returning to 100% as soon as possible. This whole thing has left a bad taste in my mouth, and I apologize to the team for not being able to compete as we would have liked this weekend. Last year here we had a great result with both bikes on the podium and it is a pity that we cannot go for that again this year. Today’s operation hopefully means the shortest possible recovery time, and that’s why we made the decision to have the surgery. I’ll do my best to be back for the German Grand Prix. Thank you to everyone for the messages of support.”