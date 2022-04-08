Back in July, 2021, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme announced the formation of a brand-new racing series. The FIM E-Xplorer World Cup is an all-electric off-road racing series, with the intention to show that racing can be both fun and promote sustainability at the same time. The series was scheduled to launch in 2022, with a calendar of five events around the world to start.

It’s now April, 2022—and the FIM has refined its E-Xplorer World Cup plans just a bit since the initial announcement. At the time of writing, at least three E-Xplorer World Cup races are planned for its inaugural season, which will kick off in September, 2022. Up to 12 teams will compete in “head-to-head relay races on two-wheel all-terrain motorcycles propelled by 100 percent electric motors.”

Who can be a team? Each team, says the FIM, will consist of a minimum of one female and one male rider per team. More riders can be part of the team, but this series is trying to mend all kinds of divides at once, including getting more women into motorsports.

Each competitor selected will be required to complete all three events in the inaugural season. Further exact details about the entire process will be communicated by the FIM to all candidates who register a formal expression of interest in competing in the 2022 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup.

If you’re interested in registering just such a formal expression, you have until 5 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, April 22, 2022 to do so. Eight pieces of information are required for inclusion in that formal expression of interest, including:

A cover letter introducing candidates

A candidate’s complete contact details

A candidate entity’s certificate of incorporation, details of administrative HQ, date of founding/registration, company number, copy of statutes/memoranda, and articles of association or equivalent as well as general details regarding management

Identity of all shareholders and ultimate beneficial owner of all shares

CVs for every officer and director of said company

Information about the candidate’s global reach and operations, including partner- and sponsorships, as well as social media followings

Information on a candidate’s relevant racing experience, capabilities, and engineering resources

Confirmation as to whether candidates are willing to partner and/or joint venture with other candidates in order to officially form a racing team for competition in the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup

Interested parties can send the above information to team@fimexplorer.com by the April 22 deadline. We’ll include links to the relevant information in our Sources so you can review it, particularly if you’re interested in registering your interest in competing.