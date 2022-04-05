Electric motorbike company CAKE prides itself on its sustainability goals. That’s why it just unveiled the newest piece of its business, re:CAKE. Being an electric motorbike company is one thing, but as we all know, not everyone will keep every motorbike they buy forever. Re:CAKE is the Swedish electric bike OEM’s certified pre-owned bike program, developed to find new homes for CAKE bikes that need them.

Traditional automotive and motorcycle dealers have done similar programs for years, and some participate in OEM-backed programs that offer vehicle inspection and certification. CAKE marks a change, as the first electric OEM to initiate such a program.

So, what’s involved in Re:CAKE? According to the company, every bike offered through this program will go through a process of assessment, rating, and refurbishment as needed by CAKE itself. Furthermore, all bikes offered through this program will even come with some kind of warranty. It gets a little sticky here, though. What CAKE actually says about this is, and we quote, “As each motorcycle is individually assessed and they also come with an individual warranty that will differ from item to item.”

Re:CAKE bikes are currently available for purchase on the CAKE website as of April 5, 2022. This is the first batch, which CAKE says it drew from its demo and internal-use units, but there are plans to expand the program in the future to include pre-owned customer bikes, as well. Further details about how existing CAKE owners can sell their bikes should be provided at a later date, yet to be determined. We will, of course, keep you up to date when that happens.

What’s available right now through the re:CAKE program? At the time of writing, you can find a Kalk&, a Kalk INK&, and two different Osa+ bikes all ready to go home with someone new. As for price differences between new and used bikes, a brand-new Kalk& goes for $14,500 on the CAKE website. The used Kalk& currently on offer is priced at $12,490. A new Kalk INK& goes for $12,000; the lone pre-owned Kalk INK& on the re:CAKE site is listed at $9,490. Finally, a new Ösa+ starts at $10,500, and the two currently for sale via the re:CAKE program are listed at $7,750 and $6,350, respectively.

When you’re browsing the re:CAKE online catalogue, only basic information is displayed on the first page. However, if you click into the individual listing for any bike you’re interested in, you can see details including the VIN, when the bike was manufactured, and individual condition ratings for various components of each vehicle. Battery Runtime is also a category, which seems helpful if there’s actually information included in it—which there isn’t always.

What do you think about re:CAKE? Would you consider buying a certified pre-owned CAKE electric motorbike in the future?