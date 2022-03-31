Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, road racing fans will finally get to enjoy the Isle of Man TT (IOMTT) on May 29-June 10, 2022. During that time, the Tourist Trophy has undergone several changes, with organizers implementing new safety protocols and establishing live television coverage as a part of the TT+ OTT platform. Despite all those updates, many marquee names will return to the Snaefell Mountain Course in 2022.

The IOMTT program will include the Superbike TT, Senior TT, Superstock TT, Supersport TT (two races), Supertwin TT, and Sidecar TT (two races). While racing fanatics will have their eyes glued to the set for each competition, the Superbike TT is the undoubted headliner of the race week. As the 2022 IOMTT approaches, organizers have released the top-20 starting order for the premier race category, with familiar names like John McGuinness, Michael Dunlop, and Peter Hickman highlighting the list.

John McGuinness - Honda Racing UK, Honda Dean Harrison - DAO Racing Kawasaki, Kawasaki Michael Rutter - Bathams Ales, BMW Ian Hutchinson - Milwaukee BMW Motorrad, BMW James Hillier - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha Michael Dunlop - PBM Ducati, Ducati Gary Johnson - Specsavers/NL Motorcycles, BMW Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda David Johnson - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha Peter Hickman - Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing, BMW Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Yamaha Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, BMW Philip Crowe - Handtrans Haulage/Nigel Appleyard, BMW Sam West - The Street Diner, BMW Dominic Herbertson - Haith, BMW Brian McCormack - FHO Racing BMW/The Roadhouse Macau, BMW Derek Sheils - The Roadhouse Macau, BMW Shaun Anderson - Hawk Racing Suzuki, Suzuki Craig Neve - Callmac Scaffolding, BMW

Of course, McGuinness leads the field with 23 TT wins. McPint will return to Honda for the 2022 road racing season, but he has also hinted that he may hang up his leathers after this year. Just behind McGuinness, 2019 Senior TT winner Dean Harrison hopes to add a fourth TT win to his record.

Further down the order, Michael Dunlop aims to increase his win tally (19 TT victories) on the Paul Bird Motorsport Ducati Panigale V4 R. Five-time TT winner Peter Hickman will also vie for the victory, starting from 10th place on the Gas Monkey Garage FHO Racing BMW M 1000 RR.

After such a long stint without the IOMTT, it’s comforting to see familiar names on the starting order. Hopefully, the competition lives up to the billing.