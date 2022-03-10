IOMTT Winner Ian Hutchinson Set To Race Isle Of Man With TAS Racing

Racing aficionados may be familiar with Ian Hutchinson, the multiple winner in the famed Isle of Man Tourist Trophy. With a total of 16 wins under his belt, Hutchinson is one of the most well-known racers to have ever graced the legendary event. His career has been nothing short of colorful, with lots of thrills, spills, and even a career-threatening leg injury. That said, the 2022 IOMTT is looking to be an exciting one for Hutchinson.

In 2020, Hutchinson was supposed to participate in the international road races under the TAS Racing Team. Unfortunately, that was around the same time that the coronavirus pandemic began and started ravishing countries all across the globe. Naturally, this put all racing action to an indefinite halt. It was a shame, really, as the British racer was set to compete in the North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix, and of course, the Tourist Trophy.

This year, restrictions surrounding the pandemic gradually easing, racing has been given the green light once again, and Hutchinson’s collaboration with TAS Racing can finally go on as planned. He will indeed be racing at the Tourist Trophy aboard a BMW M 1000 RR, and will be participating at the Superstock and Superbike classes. He’ll also try his hand at the Senior TT race.

Ian Hutchinson, now 42 years old, expressed his excitement towards being reunited with TAS Racing for the 2022 racing season. Coming back to the team where I had my last TT successes was something I had hoped for all winter. Both TAS Racing and Milwaukee have given me great success in the past.”

Meanwhile, Milwaukee-BMM team boss Philip Neil highlighted the importance of the Isle of Man for TAS Racing stating, “Road racing and the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man are simply in the genes at TAS Racing.” He added that the team was looking forward to the 2022 season with Hutchinson. “Our partnership with Ian dates back to 2016 when we enjoyed great success together both on the road and at BSB. So we're happy to have him back on the team."